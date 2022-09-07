Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return.

The first time they squared off was on Night One of WrestleMania 38 in a match that was universally praised. Rollins revealed on the latest "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" when he knew for certain that Rhodes would be his mystery opponent for the show.

"I would say less than a month out from WrestleMania," Rollins said. "I was really left out of WrestleMania until — I mean, he ended up being a Godsend. ... It was finalized, I want to say three weeks before WrestleMania. Even as we were starting to build the story towards that, it was not quite sure. It was like conversations being had and all this stuff that I wasn't really privy to, and I was kinda trying to poke around and be like, 'Hey, you know, is this going to happen, or do I need to start thinking about something else, because I'm really not interested in getting left off of WrestleMania."

Following a praised Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022, Rollins was riding high with his dastardly, cackling persona.

"I had been doing so much good work," Rollins said. "I'm like, 'I've been doing great work. If I was sucking, then yeah, I get it, but I'm not.' I'm 35 at that time, in my prime . ... I was very like, 'Ugh, this is awful.' I had some real strong conversations, I'll put it that way , with Vince [McMahon] leading up to that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.