Vickie Guerrero Thinks Eddie Would Have Opinions About How Good Today's Rookies Have It

In just about every industry, there will always be a 'Well back in my day...' sentiment from somebody. That certainly applies to the world of professional wrestling, where old and new school ideas clash with each other quite frequently. No matter what, to some, there will always be a right and wrong way in regards to how to go about things. Appearing recently on "The Whole Story," Vickie Guerrero believes her late husband Eddie would've had plenty to say about the newer crop of wrestlers that are attempting to make their way in the business.

"I think for me, the negative aspect that I've seen in the last few years is that a lot of rookies come up without being in the indies, and they're granted these huge championships, they have this main spot on TV every week, and they never learn the respect of the business," Guerrero stated.

Whether it's not sacrificing enough for the business (i.e. not paying their dues), wrestlers of the past are often going to side with an old-school approach to these things. It's a specific mentality that seems tougher and tougher to shake as the years roll on. When it comes to Guerrero specifically, though, she worries that more than anything, some of the up-and-comers will end up taking their journey for granted. That's where Eddie comes in, whose own journey took him to Japan on multiple occasions, as well as AAA, IWA Mid-South, ECW, WCW, and ultimately WWE.

"If Eddie was here, I know that he would just go on and on about things that we see these days that these kids get these opportunities," Guerrero continued, "and they don't understand the meaning of it...so that kind of pisses me off when I see kids take it for granted."

