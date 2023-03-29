John Morrison Talks His WWE WrestleMania Match With Bad Bunny, Disses Logan Paul

When creating buzz for their biggest event of the year, WWE often opts to incorporate celebrities in the WrestleMania festivities. During his two runs in WWE, John Morrison received the opportunity to work with celebrities, with two of those programs being featured on the grand stage.

Most recently, Morrison teamed up with The Miz to take on the unlikely duo of Damian Priest and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Bad Bunny, at WWE WrestleMania 37. Reflecting back on their feud, Morrison shared high praise for Bad Bunny, who postponed several of his concert tour dates to properly prepare for their match. "Bad Bunny was a lifelong wrestling fan and had so much respect for the business, that it was really cool to be around him and to see the amount of effort that he put into training," Morrison told "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda."

During their tag team contest, Bad Bunny popped the audience when he delivered a Canadian Destroyer to "Johnny Drip Drip." Morrison said it "felt really cool" to take the move from the singer, as he believes Bad Bunny truly deserved that moment to shine.

Logan Paul, another celebrity, will be making his return to the WrestleMania stage this year to battle former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. When asked for his take on Paul, Morrison offered his candid thoughts on the social media star, who also happens to be a boxer. "I don't think he has very good defense," Morrison said bluntly. "He doesn't really use his jab nearly enough. He's wide open for check hooks and body shots. I'm pretty sure I'd knock him out in like the third round."

