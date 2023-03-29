Cody Rhodes Says Fans Can Expect 'A Record-Setting Amount Of Pyro' At WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is set for his first WrestleMania main event next Sunday night, 52 weeks almost to the day from his WWE return at night one of WrestleMania 38 last year. Having won the men's Royal Rumble match in January, he will challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and with Cody being Cody, and it being the main event of WrestleMania, a grand spectacle is to be expected.

In a new interview with "WrestleJoy," the pomp and circumstance of his impending WrestleMania main event entrance were one of the topics that Rhodes was asked about.

"Oh my gosh," he exclaimed. "I would have to say, you want to go with the latter, go with the greatest. At this point, I'm gonna be honest, I never asked anybody for pyro. Even in AEW when I was running things, I never asked anybody for pyro, and then it became like a running gag, the amount of pyro, and now it's not even that, it's just part of the experience. It's like the fireworks at Magic Kingdom.

"You know, this happens at this time and they legit blow up the sky. I think with a WrestleMania on the west coast, in Hollywood, it's the biggest display that's ever been done involving a ring. I don't think greatest can even cover it. I really don't. I think you're looking at a record-setting amount of pyro."

This is not the first time that "The American Nightmare" has prepped fans to anticipate a fireworks display before a major show. The week of AEW's debut show, Double or Nothing in 2019, Rhodes told Chris Van Vliet that fans should expect the kind of pyro that had been missing from indoor WWE shows for years.