John Morrison Recalls Tagging With The Miz During The Height Of The Pandemic

Since his introduction to professional wrestling fans courtesy of "Tough Enough" in 2002, John Morrison has practically done it all. He has been a main event player in nearly every major American promotion, featuring for the likes of WWE, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Major League Wrestling, to name a few.

In addition to becoming Lucha Underground's Triple Crown Champion, he has also earned numerous world championships all over the globe, and has even been a contestant on "Survivor." But Morrision has stated that none of these experiences compared to his time spent wrestling in the WWE ThunderDome at the height of the ongoing pandemic.

While speaking to "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," the man who goes by many monikers, including Johnny Mundo, Johnny Caballero, and Johnny Superstar, discussed the surreal experience of wrestling without a live audience for nearly a full calendar year. Morrison began with a jab at his friend and former tag team partner, The Miz, but then went on to mention how an audience is just as important to a wrestling match as any other piece of the puzzle.

"First of all, I was tag teaming with The Miz, so [having] no fans is not really that different. [laughs]," he said. "[But] it was bizarre because to me this business is based on the fact that fans are there and they contribute. That's part of the reason I fell in love with it. The tools of professional wrestling are you, your opponent [or] the other tag team, the referee, the ring, and the crowd. Without the crowd, it's a very different beast."

Fortunately, Morrison no longer has to contend with that particular beast these days. Though COVID-19 is still a real threat in the world, crowds have been able to return ringside safely thanks to advances in precautions and protocols.