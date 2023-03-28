MVP Recalls Meeting Austin Theory Years Ago, Says He'll Beat Cena At WWE WrestleMania

When Austin Theory was called up to WWE's main roster, he reminded MVP of the first time they ever met — a story MVP was happy to recall during an interview with Corey Graves on the "After The Bell" podcast.

While in Georgia visiting Dave Bautista on the set of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," MVP was approached by this "good-looking teenage kid" filled with enthusiasm. "I'm going to be like you and do what you do" is what the youngster told MVP. He was then told to train hard and dedicate himself so that one day he might very well find himself in WWE. He eventually did as Austin Theory now finds himself heading into WrestleMania 39 the United States Champion with a challenge from John Cena waiting for him — the opening match of this year's event.

How does MVP think Theory will fare against the WWE great? He didn't think things got off to a great start in their first face-to-face interaction on "WWE Raw" earlier this month. "I was mildly disappointed in Theory because he didn't respond to Cena the way I thought he should have," MVP explained. "I thought he should've punched Cena right in his mouth and shown Cena 'believe that.' Theory told me that Cena was going to regret that promo, that Cena was going to eat those words and he told me that he was going to beat John Cena at WrestleMania."

MVP certainly believes him, too. "After talking to that 16-17-year-old kid in McDonough and seeing what that kid has accomplished, John Cena is going to lose to that kid at WrestleMania."