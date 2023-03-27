Stacy Keibler Officially Entering WWE Hall Of Fame

The rumors are finally true, and Stacy Keibler is Hall of Fame bound. People today confirmed that Keibler will be joining the company of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and the late comedian Andy Kaufman as part of the Class of 2023 for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes," she revealed. She also shared that she learned of plans for her induction only a couple of weeks ago while at home. "I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness."

The Hall of Fame ceremony will mark the first time that her children and her husband, Jared Pobre, experience her WWE stardom firsthand; the couple met after she had already left the wrestling business. "My husband's coming, my husband's family's coming, my family, my kids," Keibler added. "We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it's really exciting because a lot of these people didn't get to see me in action."

Keibler entered the business in late 1999 when she won a contest to become the newest member of WCW's Nitro Girls dance troupe, where she was given the stage name Skye. Before long, she was repackaged as heel valet Miss Hancock. But when WCW's assets were sold to WWE in 2001, she made the move as part of the Invasion storyline, going on a run that lasted until her stint on the 2nd season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006. She exited WWE and wrestling shortly thereafter.