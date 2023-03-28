Big Swole Agrees With Ronda Rousey 'Octogenarians' Comment Regarding Liv Morgan Story

Massive strides have been made in women's wrestling in recent history, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Ronda Rousey recently pointed out the lack of women involved in the creative process at WWE.

While talking about her feud with Liv Morgan for the "WWE Smackdown" Women's Championship last year, she didn't mince words and stated that they were "hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip." Now, Big Swole has expressed similar feelings about her time in AEW.

While appearing on "The Ten Count" podcast, the former Aerial Monroe revealed that "middle age and older men [handled] pretty much every aspect" of creative at AEW when she was still contracted there. As a performer, she would have liked to see women in those roles so that the women's division would have someone who would understand what they were going through.

Swole continued by offering a solution for the problem. "They absolutely need women there who know the business, who have a passion and desire for it, [and] who do not want to be on TV," she said. "I repeat, who does not want to be on TV? [They should] just want to progress the women's division because they want them to thrive and survive. That's what is needed, absolutely. Somebody who's going to fight [and] not just be there to placate and kiss people's butts. We need somebody who's gonna go to war for the women because [they're] not just deserving of rights, but they earned these rights."

Since Big Swole's AEW contract expired in early 2022, the company has added Madison Rayne and Sarah Stock to their coaching staff, and hopefully these additions are the first of many steps toward a positive change.