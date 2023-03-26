Ronda Rousey Blasts Lack Of Investment In Women's Storylines From 'Octogenarians' In WWE

Ronda Rousey might have just booked her place at WrestleMania in the women's tag team showcase match, but she has taken to Instagram to put WWE's treatment of the women's division on blast.

When promoting her latest "Ronda On The Road" video she reflected on her feud against Liv Morgan in a critical manner. In the caption of the video Rousey said, "Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren't hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women's storyline... 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad"

The two women feuded back in the summer and fall of 2022 over the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship with Morgan successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase against the former UFC star. They then had several matches for the title such as at SummerSlam and Extreme Rules with the rivalry ultimately culminating in Rousey becoming champion once again.

However, Morgan and Rousey will now have the chance to reunite their storyline on the Grandest Stage Of Them All as both women are set to be involved in the upcoming women's tag team showcase. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to win a qualifying match to earn their spot, much like Natalya and Shotzi did this week. However, Rousey – who is dealing with some legitimate injuries – simply announced herself and Shayna Baszler's involvement. One other tag team is yet to be announced for the match, but it is expected that will happen on "WWE Raw" this week.

Rousey had recently claimed she wasn't cleared to compete due to suffering a fractured elbow, and she did turn up on "SmackDown" this week with her arm in a brace, so it remains to be seen just how active she will be able to be.