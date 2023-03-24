Ronda Rousey, Others Added To 4-Way Tag Match At WWE WrestleMania

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," it was announced that WrestleMania 39 will include both men's and women's four-way tag team matches. Shortly after "SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett made the official announcement, the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the first to qualify after defeating Tegan Nox and Emma. Friday night, two more teams were added: Natalya and Shotzi as well as Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Natalya and Shotzi had to earn their way into the showcase matchup, facing off against and ultimately defeating the duo of Xia Li and Lacey Evans. After connecting with the Hart Attack and making Li tap out to the Sharpshooter, they were met with stares from both Morgan and Rodriguez. That's when Baszler and Rousey emerged, mocking both Natalya and Shotzi for injuring them over and over again. That's when "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" decided to take a shot at the Las Vegas, Nevada audience as well.

"We've already given Vegas more than they deserve," Rousey declared. "Not again. Not tonight."

Baszler followed it up by saying, "We actually just came out here to let you know we got added to the match at WrestleMania!"

Of course, their addition now means that three of the four teams for the women's showcase match have been confirmed. Michael Cole then stated that we'll find out who the fourth and final team is next week. Until then it remains to be seen what the stakes, if any, will be for this tag team showdown at WrestleMania 39.