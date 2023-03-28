Mark Briscoe, El Hijo Del Vikingo Among Favorites To Win At ROH Supercard Of Honor

The biggest non-WWE show of WrestleMania week is going to be ROH Supercard of Honor, which will take place on Friday. This will be the first Supercard of Honor fully under Tony Khan's control as he had produced last year's show before the asset purchase agreement with then-owners Sinclair Broadcast Group was finalized.

The show features a loaded lineup of talent, and with a major card of that stature comes an offshore sportsbook taking small bets on the match results. BetOnline has set the following lines (subject to change based on betting activity) for ROH Supercard of Honor.

For the ROH World Championship main event, reigning champion Claudio Castagnoli is currently a -1000 favorite (meaning you would have to bet $1,000 to win $100) over challenger Eddie Kingston at +500 (meaning you could theoretically bet $100 to win $500). In the ROH World TV title match, the odds are flipped in the opposite direction as far as a title change, with challenger Mark Briscoe being a -2000 favorite while champion Samoa Joe is a +700 underdog.

As for the newly-announced match for the AAA Mega Championship, defending champion El Hijo Del Vikingo — fresh off of his show-stealing performance last week against Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite" — is a whopping 2500 favorite over +725 underdog Komander, who's coming in at +725. In the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to determine the new ROH World Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open are the favorites at +100, with The Kingdom following at +200, Top Flight at +300, La Faccion Ingobernable at +500, and the Lucha Brothers at +600.

No lines are available as of this writing for other matches on the card, like ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta's defense against Katsuyori Shibata.