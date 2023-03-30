John Cena Explains Why His Social Media Posts Are So Cryptic

John Cena has a trademark persona on-screen in WWE where he often says exactly what he means, but his social media posts are quite the opposite. He usually posts photos — with many of those being memes and different versions of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin — on Instagram with no caption, while on Twitter, a majority of the tweets he sends out are those of positivity.

While appearing on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast, Cena addressed his usage of social media and why he does not post much about his personal life.

"I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story," Cena said. "I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we've earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison."

Despite Cena having a major match coming up at WrestleMania 39, given his track record, it would be highly unlikely of him to post his thoughts on the match on Instagram, as he lets the talking he does on-screen tell the story.

He will take on current champion Austin Theory and will hope to win the United States Championship for the sixth time. It was announced on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" that the two will open night one of WrestleMania.

