WWE NXT Preview (3/28): Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show, Grayson Waller To Sign Unsanctioned Match Contract, More

The "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver go-home show will see Grayson Waller respond to Johnny Gargano's challenge for an unsanctioned match at Saturday's premium live event. After Waller attacked Gargano at his home, the former "NXT" Champion held up a contract in the middle of the ring last week to change their scheduled one-on-one bout on April 1 to a match type he knew very, very, very well. Waller eventually appeared on the titantron and said that he would only sign the agreement if Gargano was banned from the building. Gargano accepted Waller's demand and told "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph to get the paperwork signed for him this evening.

Two last chance matches are penciled in for tonight's show, including a triple threat match between Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile, and Sol Ruca to determine who will join Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, and Gigi Dolin in the "NXT" Women's Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver. It's still unknown if reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will have any involvement in that title match after she was taken to a local medical facility several weeks ago following her championship encounter with Meiko Satomura.

Meanwhile, 20 superstars will compete in a battle royal to clinch the final spot in Saturday's fatal five-way match for the "NXT" North American Championship. Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov already have their names confirmed for the multi-man title clash. Seven nights ago, reigning "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee was confronted backstage by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Dijak, and Dabba-Kato, who will all be involved in the over-the-top-rope elimination match.

Lastly, Eddy Thorpe is set to make his "NXT" in-ring debut. Thorpe is the former Karl Fredricks, who won New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Young Lion Cup in 2019.