Big Things Happening In Nikki Cross' Life Outside Of Wrestling

WWE star Nikki Cross recently shared that she has more than just wrestling on her plate at the moment. The Scottish performer stated in an interview with Fightful that she's currently working on her college thesis, with a due date coming up on May 1. Cross spoke about her love of learning and even teased that her education might not come to a close when she gains her Master's Degree, as she's thinking about pursuing a Ph.D.

"Right now, I'm in the middle of my dissertation," Cross said. "I genuinely love learning. For me, ... I think about the future and ... what I want to do 30 years from now. But, for me, as of now, I just love learning, and I just think it's really important to learn." Cross stated that once her thesis has been submitted, she's going to make her husband, fellow wrestler Big Damo, take her on a relaxing vacation. Then she will make a decision regarding the future of her education.

Cross has spoken in the past about her higher learning, revealing that she's studied art history, women's history, American history, and more in pursuit of her advanced degree. The WWE star is enrolled at the University of Glasgow, where she takes online classes while also balancing her successful professional career.

While furthering her education, Cross has continued appearing on WWE TV on a regular basis. Last October, the WWE star's character was repackaged, with Cross gaining back her old name as well as her eccentric onscreen persona. She has gone on to compete in both the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble as well as the Elimination Chamber match in February, and has wrestled the likes of Asuka and Piper Niven in recent months.