Booker T Clarifies 'Leg Slap' Comments, Thinks It Needs To Be Hidden From The Audience

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that "everybody that does the leg slap should be fired." The five-time WCW Champion spoke about the comment on "The Hall of Fame" podcast and explained that it was just sarcasm on his part.

"I don't wish for nobody to be fired. That's just not me," Booker T said. "The thing is, I don't care if you slaps the leg. Just do it in a way to where it's not right in front of the fans, and it's so noticeable, or it takes that fan out of the moment just for a second."

Booker T revealed that he used to study how "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair would go into the middle of the ring and have a conversation with his opponent without anybody noticing it. The 58-year-old said he would be in awe and would try to learn the tricks of the trade. Regarding leg slaps, the 2006 King of the Ring winner disclosed whether he used to do them during his matches.

"I [leg] slapped all the time," Booker T said. "I don't want people to think I didn't slap. I slapped in almost every one of my matches. You just didn't see it. I would only do it one time to get the full effect out of it because I needed that one shot to mean something."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" podcast with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.