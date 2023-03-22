Booker T: 'Everybody Who Does The Leg Slap Should Be Fired'

Booker T doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing his opinions on modern wrestling, but it seems that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer really isn't a fan of wrestlers slapping their legs whenever they kick their opponents during matches.

In a brand new interview with GiveMeSport ahead of NXT: Stand & Deliver, Booker claimed that this particular trend annoys him more than others, and he isn't opposed to performers losing their jobs for doing it. "I guess my pet peeve, you know, the thing that really bugs me more than anything... My hot take is everybody that does the leg slap should be fired."

The Hall of Famer didn't explain why he opposes leg slapping, but the trend has been criticized by many for being too noticeable. As such, it makes the matches seem less believable. Given that Booker is a respected trainer with an old-school mentality, it's understandable why he feels this way. Furthermore, Booker isn't the only WWE veteran who takes issue with wrestlers slapping their thighs when performing their kicking maneuvers. Back in 2021, Vince McMahon reportedly banned wrestlers from doing it, and there were "do not slap leg when kicking signs" plastered backstage to remind them.

It's unclear what WWE's current stance is regarding performers slapping their legs, but they might want to think twice before they try it in front of the five-time WCW Champion. Additionally, with McMahon back at the helm to oversee a potential sale of the company, WWE superstars might be more reluctant to even attempt this technique moving forward.