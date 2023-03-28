Logan Paul Is Looking To 'Go Bigger' For WrestleMania Match With Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 39 will mark one full year of Logan Paul being an active competitor in WWE. He began making appearances in 2021 around the time of WrestleMania 37, but he didn't make his in-ring debut until WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Now, the internet sensation is gearing up for a singles match against former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. Paul recently appeared on "Cold as Balls" with Kevin Hart and discussed what he's looking to accomplish with his next match.

"I gotta go bigger, dude," Paul said. "I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE's fun, bro. It's a canvas. They're so creative that I can come up with anything. It works really well for the type of creative entertainer I am."

Paul's match against Rollins will mark his fifth overall in WWE. He beat The Miz at SummerSlam ahead of challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel. Despite his inexperience, Paul held his own against "The Tribal Chief" in a bout that received plenty of praise across the industry.

The 27-year-old returned as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match at #29 in January. He lasted 11 minutes and managed to eliminate Rollins, which kickstarted their feud. Paul then appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber to cost Rollins his chance at regaining the United States Championship from Austin Theory. The two are now slated to settle their differences on Saturday, April 1, which happens to be Paul's 28th birthday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cold as Balls" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.