Logan Paul Shows Respect For WrestleMania Opponent Seth Rollins, Regards Him As Top 3 Wrestler

Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins has been announced for WrestleMania 39, with it being Paul's first singles match at WrestleMania to date. The match became official during the most recent episode of "WWE Raw," as the two engaged in a promo battle in the ring that saw The Miz stand in as the moderator. Paul nailed Rollins at the end of the segment with a quick punch to the face, causing Rollins to collapse to the mat in a heap. Despite his recent pointed remarks and his ability to get one up on Rollins during the March 6 "Raw," Paul had much praise for the former WWE Champion.

"He's very good at what he does," Paul said on "ImPAULsive." "He's probably top three in the business right now, and for the reason, it would be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. Yeah, I'm really happy with this matchup ... I think he's liked because of how good he is at being like, the villain, kind of conniving, funky energy. He has Joker energy a little bit."

The two men began feuding at Royal Rumble when Paul dumped Rollins over the top rope, eliminating "The Visionary" from the match and dashing Rollins' hopes of making his way back to the main event of WrestleMania. While Paul was very complimentary of Rollins during his podcast, his WrestleMania opponent has not been as kind in sharing his opinion on Paul, stating that if everyone followed Paul's path to WWE that the "business would be dead." Still, he influencer-turned-wrestler has impressed many with his picking up of the in-ring portion of the business.

