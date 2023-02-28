Eric Bischoff Says Logan Paul Is 'In A Class Of His Own' In WWE

Despite his sparking controversy online in recent years, Logan Paul's WWE in-ring performances have been praised by many, with him taking to the wrestling part of the business quickly. The influencer has many talking about him, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who praised the young star.

"He's, you know, class of all his own," Bischoff said while on "Kick Rocks." "We're already kind of taking him for granted. Every time I see that guy do something in the ring, I keep going, 'You know what? Two years ago, none of this stuff is going on.' I mean, to be able to learn and perform physically at the incredibly high level that Logan's performing at, if you didn't know better, you would think this guy has been in the ring for 10 years. That is so hard to achieve, I can't even imagine how he's been able to do it. He's a phenom in that."

Bischoff also addressed how he believes a WWE audience would take to Paul potentially holding a championship within WWE. "I think the audience is going to accept that because he is such a great performer." Paul has had a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his short career, losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Before Paul can receive another championship opportunity in WWE, a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 is seemingly being built to.

