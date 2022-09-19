Roman Reigns Seemingly References Controversial Logan Paul Tokyo Adventures Video

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns in a feud over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship likely wasn't on any bingo cards held within the WWE Universe. Even still, the match has become official after this weekend: Logan Paul challenges Roman Reigns for the most prestigious prize in WWE at Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022. The Tribal Chief stopped by to speak with "SecondsOut" not long after the press conference for Crown Jewel wrapped up, and, when asked about the trash talking Paul has been doing since arriving in WWE, Reigns attributed his behavior to "ignorance."

"I don't have any problems with him not watching me because he was busy doing what he does, and that's videotaping himself doing God knows what. So go videotape yourself doing God knows what and leave the true professionalism, the sports entertainment, the professional wrestling to people like me."

The videotaping that Reigns is likely referring to is a video Paul uploaded to his YouTube channel at the end of 2017 that depicted a dead man that had hung himself in a forest at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan, commonly referred to as "The Suicide Forest." The fallout from the incident is still often associated with Paul, though he has apologized several times since it occurred. Following programs with top stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Happy Corbin in 2021, Paul returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 to compete in a tag team match that paired him with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Amid a friend-turned-foe rivalry against The Miz this Summer, Paul signed a contract with WWE that bound him to wrestle an undisclosed number of events throughout 2022 and 2023.