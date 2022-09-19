Logan Paul Reveals How He Can Take WWE To The Next Level

Following the announcement that Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the world was abuzz about the prospect of a Logan Paul world championship reign. The match, which will take place at Crown Jewel on November 5, will mark only the third time that Paul will compete inside a WWE ring and his first appearance in the main event of a Premium Live Event.

While the multimedia star is still new to the business, he hopes to help draw fans for the WWE in his upcoming championship match in Saudi Arabia. When asked by Bleacher Report about what sets him apart from previous celebrities who have wrestled in the past, Paul claims that he is there to aid the WWE in growing as much as possible. "This is no diss to the WWE," Paul warned, "but I told them this before I signed my contract, I'm a good amplifier. I cross over big, mainstream events." Paul then said that he wants to expand the company's reach to the point that the "WWE Universe" becomes a "WWE Multiverse."

Paul continued discussing his desire to grab the attention of people who are less familiar with the WWE and get them to start watching due to his presence in the company. "How do we bring in people who aren't necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it."

It's hard to deny the fact that Paul's reach could help the WWE gain new fans with him as a headlining act. The most recent episode of Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast featured Reigns as a guest and currently sits at over 2.3 million views just four days after it first aired.