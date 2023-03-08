Logan Paul Indicates Seth Rollins Match Will Happen On Night One Of WWE WrestleMania

The WrestleMania 39 card is taking shape, as eight matches have been announced thus far for the marquee event, which takes place April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It hasn't been made clear which matches will happen on Night One and which will take place on Night Two, but Logan Paul revealed on the latest episode of the "ImPAULsive" podcast that his match against Seth Rollins is set for Night One.

When speaking about the match, Paul said it will happen on his birthday, April 1. Paul's co-host, Mike Majlak, noted that historically Paul”s birthday hasn't been the best day for him, citing that Paul got hacked on his birthday and has had personal relationships fall apart on that day as well.

The beef between Rollins and Paul has gone beyond WWE television, with the two taking their issues with each other onto several different shows and platforms. The former WWE Champion has gone as far as to say that if everyone followed Paul's path to WWE, "the business is dead." On "IMPAULSIVE," Paul fired back by saying he had never even heard of Rollins before he entertained the idea of joining WWE.

However, Paul was quick to add that he now knows who Rollins is and just how good he is.

"He's very good at what he does," Paul said. "He's probably top three in the business right now. And for that reason, it'd be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. I'm really happy with this match-up."