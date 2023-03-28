John Cena Sees College Hoops Star Caitlin Clark After Her 'You Can't See Me' Moment

The University of Iowa women's college basketball team has been on a tear through this year's NCAA Women's Tournament, thanks in large part to superstar guard Caitlin Clark. Clark dropped 41 points for the Hawkeyes against Louisville in advancing to the Final Four. Clark's play has caught the attention of many, including John Cena.

The 16-time world champion took to Twitter to acknowledge Clark for using his signature "You Can't See Me" taunt during Sunday's March Madness game and congratulated the Hawkeyes on their 97-83 win. The Hawkeyes are set to face the South Carolina Gamecocks this Sunday, with the winner moving on to the NCAA Women's National Championship game on April 2.

Even if they could see youâ€¦they couldnâ€™t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

But Clark isn't the only one set for a big pressure-filled weekend. John Cena is also slated for competition as he makes his return to WrestleMania to step between the ropes and challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. That bout is set to kick off Night One of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday evening.

Cena recently made his return to the ring in December, popping up on "WWE SmackDown" to team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn — back before The Bloodline began showing all its cracks. However, Cena has not brought his "hustle loyalty respect" to WWE's biggest show of the year in three years. At WrestleMania 36, he lost the surreal Firefly Funhouse cinematic match to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He was last in front of live fans at a WrestleMania the year prior.