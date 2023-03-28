Maria Kanellis-Bennett Has Had Talks About Bringing A Women's Wrestling Show To ROH

There are many women in professional wrestling without a platform to shine. For the longest time under its previous ownership, Ring of Honor barely featured female talent in its programming. That changed when Maria Kanellis-Bennett and ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise took over the Women of Honor division. They rebuilt and revitalized it from the ground up and continued to do so until the company went on hiatus ahead of it being purchased by Tony Khan.

During the period of uncertainty before the ROH sale, Kanellis-Bennett and Cruise launched Women's Wrestling Army and put the spotlight on the incredible women of this business. Now that the duo works under the AEW banner as part of the new ROH, what does that mean for WWA? They hope to bring the promotion to the HonorClub streaming service.

In an interview with WrestleZone, "The First Lady of ROH" revealed that there have been preliminary discussions with T.K. about collaboration between WWA and ROH. According to Kanellis-Bennett, "there's so much crossover [talent] between the two brands [and] it's also the same style of wrestling," so joining forces just makes sense to her.