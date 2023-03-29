Lio Rush Vs. KUSHIDA Added To Impact X NJPW Multiverse United

Impact Wrestling announced a new match for its co-event with NJPW, Multiverse United, where Lio Rush will face off against KUSHIDA. This won't be the first time that the two will wrestle each other as Rush and YOH defeated Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in the NJPW Super Junior League tournament last year.

After the match was announced, Rush shared a promo on Twitter for the match.

"Right now, right place, right time," Rush said. "These are the things that I used to say in my past. Do you ever wonder what it would be like to go back in time? Because I do. To rewrite history, to change the narrative. To be the person you thought you'd always become. I wonder. But on the other hand, would I still be the person that I've become today? The bad child. Quick, dangerous, and able to adapt to almost anything. This is who I am. KUSHIDA, an old friend. The time splitter. You will soon find out that you cannot splint what you simply can't see."

Multiverse United will be held on March 30 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Other matches set for the co-event include KENTA defending the Strong Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki and "Speedball" Mike Bailey facing NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi.

There will also be a six-way scramble match for Trey Miguel's Impact X Division title, and a four-way tag team match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship, which will be defended by current champions, Chris Bey and Ace Austin.