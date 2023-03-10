Trey Miguel To Defend X-Division Championship At NJPW-Impact Event

Impact Wrestling has announced a new title match for its pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Multiverse United. The match will see Trey Miguel defend the Impact X-Division title in a six-way scramble match against Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Frankie Kazarian, Clark Connors, and Rocky Romero.

Even before the title match at Multiverse United, Miguel has to defend the X-Division title at Sacrifice against whomever Santino Marella picks as his challenger.

Miguel has been the X-Division Champion since he defeated Black Taurus in the final tournament match for the then-vacant X-Division title at Impact Wrestling Over Drive 2022. His last title defense was at an indie event, MCW Winter Blast 2023, where he defeated The Mecca. He's currently in his second reign, with his first reign coming between October 2021 and April 2022.

The only other title match announced so far for the Impact and NJPW co-event is between the Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and KUSHIDA. Alexander has held the Impact World title since last April.

Non-title matches that have been announced so far for the Impact and NJPW pay-per-view include KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki, "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb facing Moose. The Multiverse United event is set for March 30 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. It will also be available to stream on FITE TV and is part of WrestleCon. Impact's own event, Sacrifice, is set for March 24 and will include a Busted Open match between Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray.