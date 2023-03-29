WWE Raw Viewership Up For WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Episode

This week's "WWE Raw" was viewed by an average of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The number is up considerably from the 1.771 million viewers the show garnered for the 3/20 episode. The uptick in viewership also helped "Raw" finish #1 in the Cable Top-150 charts, according to Showbuzz Daily, with the show ranking ahead of sports competition from the Women's NCAA Basketball on ESPN.

While the first hour of the show drew 1.908 million viewers, the second hour — headlined by the weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Omos — averaged 1.921 million viewers, and the final hour drew 1.701 million viewers. The third hour of this week's "Raw" featured a promo segment from Dominik Mysterio, a singles bout between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest, a non-title match between Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Dolph Ziggler, and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event.

As for the year-over-year viewership figures, this week's "Raw" was down from last year's WrestleMania 38 go-home episode on March 28, 2022. That show was viewed by an average of 1.979 million viewers.

With WrestleMania 39 set to emanate from Los Angeles this weekend, the landscape of WWE could be drastically different when "Raw" returns to the television screens next week. According to oddsmakers, WWE is set to crown a new Undisputed Universal Champion in Cody Rhodes, a new "Raw" Women's Champion in Asuka, and new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Traditionally, the "Raw" after WrestleMania garners the strongest viewership of the year, so it remains to be seen if the fallout from WrestleMania helps WWE maintain its pole position in the Cable Top-150 charts.