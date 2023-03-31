Charlotte Flair Reveals What's Left On Her Bucket List For WWE Accomplishments

Throughout the last decade, Charlotte Flair has virtually done it all in WWE. She is currently recognized as a 14-time world champion in addition to holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once. She's also won a Royal Rumble match and was one of the first women to ever headline a WrestleMania. As she prepares to compete in her seventh WrestleMania match, many are wondering what there is left for "The Queen" to accomplish.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Flair was asked if there is anything on her bucket list remaining. "Well, I can beat my dad's record for one, to hold the most world titles in the company," Flair said. "And I've never won Money in the Bank." Flair was indeed a participant in the first ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017, but she came up short to Carmella.

The reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion then brought up the double standard when it comes to women accomplishing "firsts" in the industry.

"Do we ask men that question, though? When the men have done it all, like, if a guy's done it all? I don't know," she said. "I think it's just because we put so many labels like 'first, first, first' for women. When a guy's a world champion, you don't go, 'What's next?' You want him to be world champion."

Despite often being in the title picture when active, Flair did receive a warm welcome in December when she returned from a lengthy hiatus. The crowd reaction ultimately led to Flair portraying a babyface for the first time in a while.