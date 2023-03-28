Ric Flair Shrugs Off Criticisms Of Charlotte Always Being In WWE Women's Title Picture

Is there ever going to be a bigger defender in life than the father of his daughter? Confirming that theory is Ric Flair on a weekly basis during his podcast "To Be The Man," continuously referring to his daughter Charlotte as "the best worker in the business today." Despite her undoubted success as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time and the continued star atop the WWE Women's division, Charlotte has amassed a ton of haters throughout her career, many questioning why she's always in the title picture. In response to those haters, Ric revealed who he'd compare his daughter to in terms of why she's always in the main event picture as a female.

"If someone is off for a legitimate reason and they're the best wrestler in the business, why aren't they in the main event?" Flair said. "In the business, men or women. That's what they do, they're in the main event. Steve Austin came back for a year, came back and did he start at the bottom of the card? He ain't wrestled in 20 years and they wanted him to main-event WrestleMania this year. What the hell? That's the most stupid thing in the world. Why wouldn't the best performer in the company, regardless of time off or time on, not be in the main event? Give me a break."

Ric continued to say that he's not the only person who praises his daughter, mentioning that he receives texts from other people, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, heaping high praise on the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. In closing, the 16-time World Champion said his daughter will be "the greatest until the day she doesn't want to be." Charlotte is set to defend her championship at WrestleMania 39 against Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, with the feud between the two escalating as of late as the SoFi Stadium show slowly approaches.