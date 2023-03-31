Logan Paul Believes Wrestling Is Hardest Thing He's Ever Done But WWE A Natural Fit

Logan Paul has opened up about how difficult his transition into the world of professional wrestling has been.

On the latest episode of the Cold as Balls with actor Kevin Hart, the social media star-turned-professional athlete said pro wrestling is "the hardest thing I've ever done," but also something he immediately felt comfortable doing.

"The WWE curveball was so...it's natural to me," Paul told Hart. "It's something that when I do it, my friends react like, 'Why haven't you been doing this your whole life?' It's the hardest thing I've ever done. It's the 360-degree nature of the performance. When I'm boxing, I have to worry about one guy. When I'm wrestling, I'm concerned about everyone in the stadium, right? It's my job...I'm getting paid to make sure everyone who paid good money for their seats and on TV is entertained. It's a lot of pressure, man. Especially because I'm not a character. I'm me. Like, that's my character: myself. I'm still kind of finding it but I know that when I perform it's going to be fireworks every single time."

So far, Paul's early career inside the squared circle has been met positively by critics -– despite the fact fans are still figuring out how they feel about the divisive social media star, who seldom appears on the weekly promotion's "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" television shows.

After a boxing career that saw him face Floyd Mayweather Jr. and fellow YouTuber KSI, Paul joined WWE. After making appearances at WrestleMania 37 and 38, Paul signed a contract with the company and quickly challenged, unsuccessfully, for the top title last November. Paul is set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, and his contract will expire after the show.