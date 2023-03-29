WWE Superstars Audition For Classic Movie Roles As WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

WrestleMania is once again going Hollywood. The promotion for this year's tinseltown spectacular has featured WWE superstars reenacting scenes from famous movies and TV shows, like Roman Reigns and The Bloodline parodying "Goodfellas" or Rhea Ripley parodying "Stranger Things" — but what about the other stars and movies that weren't featured?

WWE shared a video on Twitter of various WWE Superstars auditioning for other famous film roles. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair deliver Patrick Swayze's famous "Nobody puts baby in a corner" line from "Dirty Dancing," while Bianca Belair read for the part of Buzz Lightyear. Also, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio gave Macaulay Culkin's famous scream from "Home Alone" the old college try.

Which WWE Superstar nailed their #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood audition?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojBAR7OIQL — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2023

Alpha Academy's Otis then made a hilariously disturbing attempt at Hannibal Lecter's menacing inhale from "Silence of The Lambs," Rick Boogs, Kevin Owens, and future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio do their best Ben Stein impressions. Just when the joke seems to be wearing thin, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory gives the video an injection of weirdness by doing an impression of "Macho Man" Randy Savage doing an impression of E.T.

The video then concludes with The Miz, furious that none of the quotes referenced in the video are from any of his films, including his various "The Marine" sequels, as well as "Santa's Little Helper." "If you want to quote something," Miz complains, "quote something from those legendary movies, thank you!"

WrestleMania is set to take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on April 1 and 2.