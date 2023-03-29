Billie Starkz Takes Pride In Being Such A Major Part Of TJPW's First American Show

Teenaged wrestling sensation Billie Starkz has a big WrestleMania weekend ahead of her. Not only does Starkz have her usual independent wrestling bookings during the jam-packed weekend, but she'll also be wrestling on Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling's first show in the United States on Friday.

"I feel like it's going to be an insane show," Starkz told Fightful. "I feel like TJPW has some of the top women, their last show truly proved that with how many title changes they had, they had a giant panda come out and try to murder two girls. There's just so many shenanigans and they have so much to offer too."

Starkz is set to face TJPW International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi, and is not taking her inclusion on the company's first U.S. show lightly.

"It makes me feel like I'm wanted at TJPW," Starkz professed. "This is definitely one of the places I can call 'home.' This is a place I will constantly be at, as long as I can be."

Starkz completed her first tour with TJPW in November of last year, even coming up short in a title match against Princess of Princess Champion Yuka Sakazaki. Starkz returned to the company earlier this month to take part in a tag match, where she teamed with Yuki Kamifuku in a losing effort against Mei Saint-Michel and Sakisama. Starkz is currently a free agent, despite also working recently for Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling.

