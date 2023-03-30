Backstage News On Legit Injury Caused By Blackpool Combat Club On AEW Dynamite

Following the surprise return of Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite," it seems the Blackpool Combat Club will be running roughshod on the Elite. This includes the prior backstage attack on Hangman Adam Page, and Don Callis.

According to a report from "PWInsider," Callis was legitimately hurt in the backstage attack by Jon Moxley and the BCC.

Callis' role in the backstage segment saw him receive a punch from Moxley and fall to the ground. But, according to the report, Callis struck his head and busted himself open on the way down. It was later announced on "Dynamite" that Callis was being checked out backstage, and that was actually the truth.

The backstage attack serves as just another step in the ongoing heel turn of the BCC, and with Danielson back in the fold after his feud with MJF, the stable has returned to full strength. Danielson had been absent from the BCC after his feud with the AEW World Champion. But now that the rivalry has come to a close after their 65-minute Iron Man Match, it's safe to assume Danielson and the BCC are back in full swing.

The BCC's night began even before the backstage scuffle, and before the attack on Kenny Omega, who defended the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Cobb. The BCC was in trios action against the former Ring of Honor Trios Champions, Dalton Castle and The Boys where they emerged victorious against the former champions, before their continuing rampage throughout the night.