Drew McIntyre Has Been Patiently Waiting To Have A Championship Moment With WWE Fans

Drew McIntyre seemed on top of the world at the end of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, having eliminated Brock Lesnar and looking to challenge for "The Beast Incarnate's" WWE Championship. What should've been McIntyre's crowning moment at WrestleMania 36 was derailed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While McIntyre won the match and his first world championship in WWE, he did it in front of an audience of zero. In an interview with the "Daily Mail," McIntyre talked about his desire to have that moment again, this time with fans in attendance.

"What a perfect moment. I've been searching for this moment since the crowds returned after being champion for 300 days with no one there pulling the loads," he said. "Waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long."

The perfect moment in question for McIntyre is his upcoming triple threat match at WrestleMania. He and Sheamus will be challenging the reigning Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER. McIntyre is no stranger to the Intercontinental title as it was the first singles title he won in WWE.

"How poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise in front of fans at WrestleMania will be the first one that I won and the one that I didn't appreciate when I first won it," he said. "After everything I've been through, this would be a full circle moment if I'm able to finally have that moment with the championship and the fans at WrestleMania."