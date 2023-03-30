GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 Live Coverage (3/30): Kota Ibushi Vs. Mike Bailey, Jon Moxley Vs. Alex Coughlin, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, as part of The Collective. For fans unfamiliar with Bloodsport, the ring ropes and turnbuckles will be removed, and every encounter must end via knockout or submission.

Nine matches are scheduled to take place, including Kota Ibushi taking on Mike Bailey in his first match since October 2021. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is now a free agent after his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expired earlier this year. GCW immediately snapped up Ibushi for two Collective events, and the Japanese star will now look to resurrect his career on his terms. This evening's Bloodsport encounter with Bailey will be Ibushi's first match on U.S. soil since defeating Ren Narita at NJPW's Showdown in Los Angeles event in November 2019.

Announced card prior to the show

* Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey

* Jon Moxley vs. Alex Coughlin

* Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly

* Jeff Cobb vs. Calder McColl

* Royce Isaacs vs. Johnny Bloodsport

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. JR Kratos

* Yuya Uemura vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Erik Hammer vs. Calvin Tankman

Our live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET