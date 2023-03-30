Tony Khan Says New ROH Tag Team Champions Will Get Redesigned Title Belts At Supercard Of Honor

Tragedy struck the wrestling world earlier this year when Jay Briscoe, who was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions at the time, passed away aged 38. This weekend's ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will see a "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match take place to crown new champions and honor Briscoe's legacy, but Tony Khan has promised a new era for the titles moving forward.

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Khan discussed how the big match came about and why he decided to change the title design. According to the AEW and ROH CEO, they wanted to pay tribute to Briscoe as he was loved by the locker room and wrestling fans all around the world. After consulting with Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, Khan decided to create the match and introduce new titles in an effort to honor that legacy.

"It'll be new belts. We retired the old design and we will always pay tribute to the Briscoe brothers," Khan said. "I'm very, very excited for the pay-per-view on Friday and one of the main reasons is the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe."

The match will feature The Lucha Brothers, Top Flight, Aussie Open, La Facción Ingobernable, and The Kingdom. During a recent promo, The Kingdom's Mike Bennett weighed in on the importance of the match, stating that it's "bigger than wrestling" as he wants to honor Briscoe's memory. Elsewhere, Mark Briscoe will take on Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship.

ROH Supercard of Honor is set to emanate from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday, March 31.