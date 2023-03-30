Vince McMahon Will Attend WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is just days away, and many people have wondered if WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon will be present in Los Angeles, California, for the big two-night event. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio" and PWI Elite, the 77-year-old will be at SoFi Stadium for this year's Hollywood-themed extravaganza. PWI, in particular, has allegedly received word from multiple sources within the promotion that McMahon will "100%" be in attendance.

Notably, it will be the first WrestleMania in history that McMahon will not have any influence on storylines after the longtime wrestling promoter relinquished his role as head of creative following his "retirement" last summer amid several sexual misconduct allegations. After stepping away, his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer. McMahon returned to the company earlier this year as he sought to assist with upcoming media rights negotiations and a potential sale. However, he made it clear that his comeback would not impact WWE's existing management team.

Earlier this month, it was reported that McMahon was present at the March 6 episode of "WWE Raw" in Boston, Massachusetts. It's said that the majority owner of the Stamford-based organization sat in Gorilla – the production area behind the stage – throughout the show but had no involvement in that evening's broadcast. It was indicated that McMahon was there to visit John Cena; the 16-time WWE World Champion returned to the company that night to set up his WWE United States Championship clash with reigning champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.