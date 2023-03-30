Charlotte Flair Respects Other Horsewomen But Wouldn't Trade Her Career For Theirs

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley will forever have their careers linked together as WWE's "Four Horsewomen." All four have etched their place in pro wrestling history by breaking records, setting precedents, and winning numerous championships. Three of them will compete at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, while Mercedes Moné is away from the company and out on her own as the reigning IWGP Women's Champion.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Flair reflected on the competitiveness and success they all share while being on different paths.

"I think there's competitiveness, but at the same time if one woman in our group is doing well, that means that there's hope for others," Flair said. "So doors open. When I think of Becky, it's great that she's had a TV role. But I think what I admire the most is that she has a family on the road. I love that her and Seth [Rollins] and Roux are on the road."

The 14-time champion added, "When I look at Sasha following her passion, wherever her path takes her, I'm happy. Because success is so different for everybody. I'm proud of what Mercedes has done. And I'm proud of what Becky's done." While she's happy for their success, she remains grateful for where she's at, stating, "But I wouldn't trade my career for theirs."

Flair will compete in her seventh WrestleMania match this weekend when she defends the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Lynch and Bayley will square off on opposite ends of a six-woman tag match also involving Trish Stratus, Lita, and Damage CTRL.