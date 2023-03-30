Eric Bischoff Believes WrestleMania 39 Momentum Could Be Major Industry 'Turning Point'

This weekend, Cody Rhodes will main event WWE WrestleMania 39 when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, while headlining the show is a big moment for "The American Nightmare," Eric Bischoff believes that his journey is emblematic of the type of storytelling that can have a long-term impact on the sports entertainment industry.

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Bischoff said that Rhodes is someone who opted to take a chance on himself when he originally parted ways with WWE. This led to "The American Nightmare" co-founding AEW and walking away from that promotion to pursue more goals, showing that he was willing to bet on himself all over again.

Bischoff believes that Rhodes' journey has been inspirational, from a personal, creative, and business standpoint, and it will pay off big time at WrestleMania 39 and beyond. "I don't think there's ever been a better story in professional wrestling. A real-life story. I just don't. It has everything — it has every element... I think it's going to do great business." On top of that, Bischoff thinks it could influence the shape of WWE storytelling moving forward.

While Bischoff is looking forward to the match and the pay-per-view, he's more excited to see where Rhodes and WWE go after WrestleMania 39. He said that the company has done a great job at building the event, and he hopes that momentum continues. "If they can achieve that, that is a major turning point in this industry. That is consistency, creative consistency that to me not only represents a couple of good ideas — strong, back-to-back — but a different creative strategy."