Booker T Gets Emotional Reflecting On Roxanne Perez's Wrestling Progress

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been a standout in WWE so far, which her trainer Booker T always expected. "Even though she was only 16 years old, she was leaps and bounds ahead of the 20 year olds or the 25 year olds," Booker said on "Under the Ring." "She was just a student of the game. Roxanne learned all the itty-bitty things about the wrestling business, not just the moves and like that. She knows how to take the engine apart and put it back together the exact same way."

The WWE Hall of Famer credits Perez's passion with helping her achieve her dreams so quickly. "I don't think you get to that position without wanting it more than the next person. I think that's what's enabled her to be so great so soon." Booker believes the young talent simply needs to stay focused as this is "just the tip of the iceberg" for the former ROH Women's Champion. "I'm proud," Booker professed. "I'm really proud of her."

Perez's win was an emotional one for Booker, who notes that he "break[s] down crying in a heartbeat, at the drop of a hat." Booker thought that former champion Mandy Rose had done so much for the women's division, that he was excited to see Perez capitalize on Rose's hard work. "It was a surreal moment," Booker said, noting he had no idea how to celebrate the occasion during his duties as "NXT" commentator. "Somebody had to give me the buzz to go up and give her a hug." According to Booker, he wanted to make sure that the hug was off-air so that Roxanne was able to have her moment in front of both the live audience and the TV viewers. "That moment was something that she deserved."