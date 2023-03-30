Charlotte Flair Uses Nikki A.S.H. Feud To Show That She Doesn't Have Much Power In WWE

Among WWE's top stars of recent years, Charlotte Flair has been more protected in the booking than most, arguably more so than just about anyone until Roman Reigns in his ongoing "Tribal Chief" run. Being that kind of near-unbeatable star in an era where there were so few in WWE is the kind of thing that leads to fan speculation, particularly about the kind of political power that a wrestler has and how much they chose to wield it, and so that has happened to Charlotte.

In an interview with WrestleRant, Flair expressed her frustration with the speculation and rumor-mongering about her being a political operator, and even gave a specific example to try to debunk it. After explaining how her 2021 feud with Rhea Ripley (her WrestleMania 39 opponent this weekend) fizzled out thanks to Nikki Cross — then Nikki A.S.H. — successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, Flair used that storyline twist as an instructive example.

"I had no control of that," Flair explained, with interviewer Graham Matthews chiming in to note how widely believed it is that she wields that kind of power. "I'm saying it now, that's not — I don't have control ... I am so flattered that people think I have that much power. I'm very flattered. But trust me: I don't."

Flair did not appear to be slighting Cross or even the "Almost a Super Hero" gimmick, so much as expressing frustration that the Ripley program ended so suddenly. Flair and Ripley are renewing their in-ring rivalry for the first time since then and will meet on night one of WrestleMania 39 in a match for Flair's "SmackDown" Women's Championship.

