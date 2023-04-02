Cody Rhodes Claims 'No Stroke In WWE,' Was Too Young For Backstage Role In AEW

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he is purely a wrestler in WWE and does not have any executive duties in the company, and thinks that he wasn't ready for that role in AEW.

During a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Rhodes made things very clear regarding his current role in WWE while discussing his executive role with AEW. "I come back to WWE, I got no power, I got no stroke," he said. "I'm defined by my performance and my competition skills alone, and that's a nice feeling."

That wasn't the case in AEW. During the early days of the promotion, Rhodes suggested AEW President Tony Khan's hesitance to be out in front of the product enabled him to distance himself from being "just a wrestler."

Fast forward to the present, though, and "The American Nightmare" doesn't necessarily believe he was ready for that job. "I think the job I had at AEW, I might've been a little too young for," he continued. "Definitely a little too immature for."

Rhodes believes that when he began taking all of those responsibilities on, he still had plenty to accomplish in the ring. At the end of the day, he thinks that he maybe wasn't ready for all of it. That said, it doesn't sound like he'd have changed it.

"Still though, great memories. Loved every second of it. Wild ride," he added, while looking ahead. "This is a fun week. One of the coolest things about WrestleMania, WrestleMania brings in the entire collective community of people who like anything that involves a ring."

