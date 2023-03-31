Sami Zayn On Main Eventing Night 1 Of WrestleMania 39: 'It Remains To Be Seen'

Scores of wrestling fans are still holding out hope that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos will main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

On Thursday night, Zayn ran into BT Sport reporter Ariel Helwani at a hotel lobby in Los Angeles. Zayn was asked if he and his best friend were being given the coveted main event spot.

"That remains to be seen," Zayn responded.

When asked if he had been informed of WWE's plans 48 hours before the Showcase of Immortals, Zayn said, "I should, that's for sure. But I don't...we'll see."

Helwani then referred to the match as the "most anticipated tag team match in the history of WrestleMania" since Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff at the inaugural WrestleMania.

"It is insane," Zayn admitted. "If we do go on last, which remains to be seen, it would be the first time since WrestleMania 1. And it would be the first tag team title match of all time [to main event]. That's something."

As reported earlier, a graphic from "ESPN First Take" Thursday morning implied that Austin Theory vs. John Cena would close out WrestleMania Saturday. However, Fightful Select subsequently confirmed that the United States Championship bout would open the festivities, meaning the main event slot was still up in the air. Previously, it was reported by several outlets that Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley was the frontrunner to close out Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania.

If Owens and Zayn do close out Night 1, it would mark the second year in a row that Owens would have main evented a WrestleMania, following his match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin last year.

WWE has yet to officially announce the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.