Clarification On Night One Placement Of John Cena-Austin Theory Match At WrestleMania 39

Fear not, WWE Universe, John Cena versus Austin Theory will still be kicking off WrestleMania 39, as previously announced. Fightful Select has confirmed with WWE that the United States Championship bout will be opening "The Showcase of the Immortals" Saturday night. Still, fans did have a fairly legitimate reason to be confused Thursday morning when the WrestleMania card was confirmed, as the graphic for Cena/Theory was similar to that of Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns, the latter of which will undoubtedly be Sunday night's main event.

In recent weeks, discussion surrounding Saturday night's main event had centered around both the Tag Team Championship bout and Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. ESPN's "First Take" coupled with WWE's apparent confirmation via the graphic in question seemed to throw people off, but with Fightful confirming otherwise, it seems reasonable to assume KO and Sami/The Usos or Ripley/Flair will main event Saturday night after all.

The "Peacemaker" star hasn't wrestled since the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022, when he returned to wrestle his first match that year in a tag team match alongside Kevin Owens to take on Reigns and Sami Zayn, who was an "Honorary Uce" and full-fledged member of The Bloodline at the time. Plenty has changed in the months since, of course, with KO and Zayn now set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. That match will also take place on Saturday night.

Cena returned to "WWE Raw" on March 6 in front of a home crowd in Massachusetts, but originally declined Theory's "gift" of a match at WrestleMania 39. After a little bit of goading, though, which included Theory accusing Cena of giving up on the WWE Universe, he accepted. Should he win Saturday night, he'll become a six-time United States Champion.