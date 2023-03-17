New Backstage Report Casts Doubt On WWE's Plans For WrestleMania Night 1 Main Event

WrestleMania 39 is two weeks away, and it will be WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's first in terms of booking the show. But an earlier report from the Wrestling Observer, which suggested that night one's main event was likely to be between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, appears to be far from certain. That's because Fightful Select is reporting that the April 1 card is still without its main event, but, they've learned more details surrounding it.

Fightful reports that if Ripley versus Flair has indeed been selected to main event night one at SoFi Stadium, folks who would typically be made aware – including the talent involved – have not been told. WON's report also stated that "political reasons" were behind the decision to go with the women's championship match, but Fightful was told that came about because WrestleMania 38 didn't have a women's main event to close either night of last year's event.

Additionally, Fightful confirmed that at one point, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens teaming up to take on The Usos was actually the plan to headline night one. It went on to state that many in the company are still pushing for that to happen. Also, all set for night one, though not involved in the main event scene, will be the showdown between Seth Rollins and the social media megastar, Logan Paul. Lastly, Fightful hadn't heard anything to suggest that the contest between Asuka and Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship was being considered for a main event.