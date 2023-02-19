Backstage News On Sami Zayn's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans Following Elimination Chamber

WWE found themselves in a unique situation at Elimination Chamber on Saturday when Montreal's own Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Their main event match was the culmination of a nine-month storyline that saw Zayn work his way into joining The Bloodline until he turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble to set up a singles match. As it played out, Reigns emerged victorious Saturday night following two referee bumps and an assist from Jimmy Uso. With Reigns set to headline WrestleMania 39 against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, the question still remains — what will Zayn's role be at the biggest show of the year?

During the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer stated that, prior to Elimination Chamber, WWE did not plan on adding Zayn to the WrestleMania main event. "I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman and Cody. It's not Sami being thrown in," Meltzer said. "Could they do it? They could always change. I thought watching the Cody interview with Sami, 'Maybe you do make it a three-way.'" Meltzer reiterated that plans could still change as there were higher ups who pushed for Zayn to beat Reigns going into Elimination Chamber.

While not confirmed, it's believed that Zayn and Kevin Owens will team up to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Zayn and Owens have a rich history as both partners and rivals, but neither man has yet to capture a WWE Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The Usos are the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history with their "SmackDown" title reign approaching the 600-day mark.