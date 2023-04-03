Britt Baker Says Saraya's Promo Against Her Taught Her AEW Fans Are 'Ride Or Dies'

Since landing in AEW, Saraya has received mixed reactions from fans in-person and online. In one instance of negative fan reaction, Dr. Britt Baker saw an important lesson about fans of AEW. During an interview with "Comicbook," Baker elaborated on what exactly that lesson was.

"When she (Saraya) said in the ring in a promo that I'm not a star, that I don't know what it takes to be a star ... saying it without saying it, our fans did not like that and they turned on her," she said. "And at that moment I realized our fans are really 'ride or dies.' They're with us from start to finish. And I think that's what attributed to my popularity even as a heel."

Saraya has since turned heel and started The Outcasts faction alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The faction has been aligned against Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. With The Outcasts against Baker and Hayter alongside their revolving cast of allies, speculation has begun that this could lead to AEW's first Blood and Guts match featuring the women of AEW.

"Let's do it," Baker said. "I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I'm not worried. And I wouldn't want anyone else on my side other than the Originals."

AEW's version of WarGames has yet to feature a women's version of the match, and with battle lines appearing for two men's factions, a second match could be formulated for a set of 2023 Blood and Guts matches.