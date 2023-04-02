Bianca Belair's Trademark Ponytail Requires Special Attention To Wrestle With

Bianca Belair is a definitive breakout star of WWE's making and has captured the admiration of wrestling fans. Aside from her phenomenal athleticism, one of the first things that come to fans' minds when thinking of Belair is her signature ponytail.

Unsurprisingly, the ponytail does require some extra attention from Belair while in the ring. In an interview with "The Athletic," the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion described how she's learned to move around with the ponytail, which comes naturally to her now.

"I'll watch myself back in matches, and I'm holding it in my hand when I'm turning a moonsault or when I'm hitting the ropes," Belair said. "I don't even know I'm doing that, but it's become part of my body, and I've had to learn how to use it to my advantage."

The ponytail has certainly seen its share of advantageous use for Belair. Most famously, she has used it as a whip on various opponents, to sometimes brutal results. But, the ponytail almost didn't exist as part of Belair's presentation. The person responsible for Belair keeping the braid as part of her look was her husband and WWE star, Montez Ford.

Belair will be taking part in her third consecutive championship match at WrestleMania this weekend, where she will be defending her "Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka. Asuka won an Elimination Chamber match in February to earn the spot against Belair at "The Grandest Stage of Them All." This will be the first time she will be defending a title at WrestleMania.