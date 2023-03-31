Relationship Between AEW And AAA Reportedly Fixed, AEW Talent Will Appear At TripleMania

For the past three months, AEW's relationship with Mexican promotion AAA, which had been in place since AEW's launch in 2019, has been more than a little strained. Eyebrows were raised at AAA Night of Champions on December 28, as AEW's FTR dropped the AAA Tag Team Championship to Dragon Lee and Dralistico, only for Dragon Lee to immediately announce that he and his brother were vacating the titles because he had signed with WWE. Not only was AAA aware that would happen, but a pre-written story with original quotes from Lee and no reference to the title change immediately showed up on ESPN.com.

AAA was seemingly trying to switch affiliations, and tensions were high as a result. However, there's now an update on the situation via the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to the report, the AAA/AEW relationship "has been repaired to where it went from no AEW talent going to AAA to where there will be AEW talent at all three TripleMania shows."

No details were given as to how exactly AEW's Tony Khan and AAA booker Konnan hashed things out, but the tensions have been eased and "the companies are working together and on good terms." Furthermore, Kenny Omega's victory over AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was booked specifically to set up a rematch for the title in AAA, most likely on one of their three TripleMania shows, though it won't be at the April 13 show in Monterrey.