GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 Live Coverage (3/31): Joey Janela Vs. Kota Ibushi, El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Mike Bailey, More

Komander vs. Gringo Loco vs. Billie Starkz vs. Alec Price vs. Tony Deppen vs. Shane Mercer vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Blake Christian in a Grab the Brass Ring Doors, Ladders, Chairs match

The winner will receive a title opportunity of their choosing in GCW. Christian and Deppen formed an alliance in the opening moments of the match. Loco took both Christian and Deppen of their feet. Komander and Loco fought. Komander sent Loco out of the ring with a hurricanrana. Mercer delivered a backbreaker to Komander. Cartwheel took out Mercer and leaped over the ropes to wipe out several opponents.

Price took control inside the ring and delivered several knee strikes. Mercer lifted Price and launched him to the floor. Loco laid out Mercer with a Destroyer. Deppen attempted a pin on Radrick. Christian sent a ladder into the ring and placed it in the corner. Christian stood on the top turnbuckle and sent the ladder down onto Deppen. Loco spiked Christian with a piledriver. Loco dived to the floor.

Loco set up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Price delivered a double stomp to Starkz in the corner. Price did it a second time to break the door underneath Starkz. Loco connected with a cutter on Price. Radrick set up a chair in the corner. Radrick sent Loco into the chair. Another ladder was connected to the ladder set up in the center of the ring. Loco sent Deppen and Cartwheel down from the ladder. Cartwheel launched himself over the ropes and put Radrick through a door on the floor.

Mercer walked up the ladder with Cartwheel in his arms. Mercer performed a moonsault and battery from the ladder. Loco broke up the pin attempt that followed. A door bridge collapsed when Loco placed Mercer on it. Loco changed the door and placed Mercer on it. Price and Komander dived to the floor. Loco put Mercer through the door with a senton bomb from the ladder.

Starkz removed the ladders from the ring. Starkz and Radrick collided. Starkz slammed Radrick down and attempted a pin. Christian picked up the win by stomping Starkz into the mat after she drove Radrick into the canvas.

Winner: Blake Christian via pinfall